The GLOW UP: A Stand Up Comedy Show

Jul 6, 2022

The GLOW UP: A Stand Up Comedy Show

A showcase of Toronto’s top comedians going through the biggest glow up and roasting their past selves! Featuring comics seen ON JUST FOR LAUGHS, KEVIN HART’S LOL NETWORK, LETTERKENNY + MORE

Hosted by:
Ryan Dillon & Kari Johnson

Featuring:
Jason Allen
Rebecca Reeds
John Mostyn
Olivia Stadler

July 8 at 11 pm. $22.50. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. Ticket Link: comedybar.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5, Canada

Event Price - 22.50

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 8th, 2022 @ 11:00 PM
to Sat, Jul 9th, 2022 @ 12:30 AM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

