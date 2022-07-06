The GLOW UP: A Stand Up Comedy Show

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
A showcase of Toronto’s top comedians going through the biggest glow up and roasting their past selves! Featuring comics seen ON JUST FOR LAUGHS, KEVIN HART’S LOL NETWORK, LETTERKENNY + MORE
Hosted by:
Ryan Dillon & Kari Johnson
Featuring:
Jason Allen
Rebecca Reeds
John Mostyn
Olivia Stadler
July 8 at 11 pm. $22.50. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. Ticket Link: comedybar.ca
Location Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5, Canada
Event Price - 22.50
Location ID - 560934