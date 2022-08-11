Fly on the Wall Theatre presents THE GOOD THIEF by acclaimed Irish playwright Conor McPherson. When a seemingly routine job goes terribly wrong, a small-time thug finds himself on a desperate run across Ireland, trying to stay one step ahead of the police, his boss, and quite possibly the IRA.

Directed by Rod Ceballos (cited by Now Magazine for Outstanding Direction/2013 Toronto Fringe), THE GOOD THIEF will be presented for 6 performances only, and features David Mackett (Dublin Carol with Fly on the Wall; Cymbeline with Shakespeare BASH’d), reprising a role he first performed at the 2006 Toronto Fringe.

Oct 15 to 25: Oct 15-16 (2 pm), 19 (7 pm) and Oct 22-23 (2 pm), 25 (7 pm). Tickets: $25

www.flyonthewalltheatre.ca