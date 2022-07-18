Looking for something to do on a Thursday night ? Date night? Drinks with friends ? We got you covered, come down to The Royal Comedy Theatre and check out The Grind Comedy Show Featuring some of the best comics in Toronto, some of them have appeared on CTV, CBC, Netflix, JFL. Grab tickets now at the https://www.royalcomedy.ca/events/the-grind-comedy-show-july-14th-8pm/ 10$ online 15$ at the door.