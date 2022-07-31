Readers' Choice 2021

The GRIND

Jul 31, 2022

Looking for something to do on a Thursday night? Date night, drinks with friends ? We got you covered, come down to The Royal Comedy Theatre and check out The Grind Comedy Show Featuring some of the best comics in Toronto, some of them have appeared on CTV, CBC, Netflix, JFL.

Grab tickets now at the https://www.royalcomedy.ca 10$ online 15$ at the door.  

Additional Details

Location Address - 1051 Bloor Street West

Event Price - 10 dollars online 15 dollars at the door.

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 4th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

