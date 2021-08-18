COVID-19

Return “home” to the theatre this Fall and enjoy the premiere performance of THE HOME PROJECT. 

Co-created and performed by artists Akosua Amo-Adem, Qasim Khan and Cheyenne Scott, THE HOME PROJECT combines live performance, sound, and digital media installation, examining how we are shaped by what we call home.

Originated by The Howland Company, in partnership with Native Earth Performing Arts, and presented by Soulpepper, THE HOME PROJECT will be performed live and in-person from September 21st to October 3rd in the open air of the Soulpepper Courtyard in the heart of Toronto’s historic Distillery District. 

Tickets are on sale now, available on a sliding scale pay-what-you-choose rate of $5, $15, $25, with very limited availability per performance. Find out more and secure your tickets here.

Event Price - Sliding Scale Pay-What-You-Choose: $5, $15, $25

Location - Young Centre for the Performing Arts

Your Email Address - boxoffice@youngcentre.ca

Venue Address - 50 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON

2021-09-21 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-10-03

50 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON, Courtyard of the Young Centre for the Performing Arts

Concert or Performance

Theatre

Young Centre for the Performing Arts

