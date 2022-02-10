“All rivers that run always return to the ocean.”



When Izzy’s family moves to a small rural town, the young, queer Muslim boy becomes the salvation pet project to the local pastor. In an attempt to reconcile his sexuality and faith, Izzy invents his own Garden of Eden, where Adam and Hawa’s (Eve in Arabic) relationship is turned upside down by the arrival of Steve, a beautiful, blue-eyed, white-skinned man from the Northern Kingdoms.

An audioplay by Makram Ayache, directed by Peter Hinton. Tune in to this stunning part of Buddies in Bad Times Theatre’s “Queer, Far, Wherever You Are” series, streaming online. Runs from February 16 to March 2. Tickets are free/PWYC. buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/the-hooves-belonged-to-the-deer