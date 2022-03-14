1 people viewed this event.

The Jailbirds with Køster, Drop Top Alibi & Buffalo Bill

SNAREGUY RECORDS & BOVINE SEX CLUB PRESENTS…

The Jailbirds VINYL RELEASE ST. PADDY’S PARTY

Celebrating their vinyl release of their debut LP ‘Jungle’!!

with special guests…

Køster (VANCOUVER, BC) *DEBUT SHOW*

Drop Top Alibi (TORONTO, ON)

Buffalo Bill (TORONTO, ON)

19+ EVENT / DOORS @ 9 PM / $15 TICKETS

FB: facebook.com/events/287229596847185