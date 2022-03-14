Readers' Choice 2021

The Jailbirds with Køster, Drop Top Alibi & Buffalo Bill

Mar 14, 2022

1 1 people viewed this event.

SNAREGUY RECORDS & BOVINE SEX CLUB PRESENTS…

The Jailbirds VINYL RELEASE ST. PADDY’S PARTY

Celebrating their vinyl release of their debut LP ‘Jungle’!!

with special guests…

Køster (VANCOUVER, BC) *DEBUT SHOW*
Drop Top Alibi (TORONTO, ON)
Buffalo Bill (TORONTO, ON)

19+ EVENT / DOORS @ 9 PM / $15 TICKETS

FB: facebook.com/events/287229596847185

Thu, Mar 17th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Bovine Sex Club

Concert or Performance

Music

