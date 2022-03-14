The Jailbirds with Køster, Drop Top Alibi & Buffalo Bill

- News
SNAREGUY RECORDS & BOVINE SEX CLUB PRESENTS…
The Jailbirds VINYL RELEASE ST. PADDY’S PARTY
Celebrating their vinyl release of their debut LP ‘Jungle’!!
with special guests…
Køster (VANCOUVER, BC) *DEBUT SHOW*
Drop Top Alibi (TORONTO, ON)
Buffalo Bill (TORONTO, ON)
19+ EVENT / DOORS @ 9 PM / $15 TICKETS
Location Address - 542 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B5
