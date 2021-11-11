The John Sherwood Trio

COJAZZ (Canadian Online Jazz Festival) online concert.

The evening’s show will feature the broadcast of our first in-person indoor musical presentation since March of 2020 with local jazz celebrity John Sherwood, recorded at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario on November 7, 2021.

This free livestream will be available for viewing on both Facebook and YouTube at 7 pm. Donations are always welcome, and can be made on the TD Niagara Jazz Festival’s website (niagarajazzfestival.com)

Thank you for your continued support during this pandemic and looking forward to the fantastic programming of the Canadian Online Jazz Festival!