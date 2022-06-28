The Lara Wong Trio and NEUZA

The official Toronto launch party for London’s TD Sunfest!

DIRECT FROM SPAIN AND CABO VERDE

The Lara Wong Trio and NEUZA

A Partnership Between FabCollab & TD Sunfest

July 6, doors open at 6 pm. Tickets $30 in advance at lula.ca / $35 at the door

A spectacular evening of international music from two thrilling ensembles performing in Toronto for the first time.