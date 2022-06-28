Readers' Choice 2021

The Lara Wong Trio and NEUZA

Jun 28, 2022

The official Toronto launch party for London’s TD Sunfest!

DIRECT FROM SPAIN AND CABO VERDE

A Partnership Between FabCollab & TD Sunfest

July 6, doors open at 6 pm. Tickets $30 in advance at lula.ca / $35 at the door

A spectacular evening of international music from two thrilling ensembles performing in Toronto for the first time.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9

Event Price - $30

Location ID - 562635

Date And Time

Wed, Jul 6th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location

Lula Lounge

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

