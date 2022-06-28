- News
The official Toronto launch party for London’s TD Sunfest!
DIRECT FROM SPAIN AND CABO VERDE
The Lara Wong Trio and NEUZA
A Partnership Between FabCollab & TD Sunfest
July 6, doors open at 6 pm. Tickets $30 in advance at lula.ca / $35 at the door
A spectacular evening of international music from two thrilling ensembles performing in Toronto for the first time.
Location Address - 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9
Event Price - $30
Location ID - 562635