THE DARLING

Written by: Anton Chekhov

Performed by: Susan Coyne, Nancy Palk, David Storch

Directed by: Rena Polley

Presented by The Chekhov Collective

March 30 – April 2, 2022 @ 8pm

Tickets: $25

No other writer has evoked boredom, dreariness and ennui with such richly entertaining specificity as Anton Chekhov.

The Darling by Anton Chekhov is presented by The Chekhov Collective as part of their Page to Stage: Theatrical Readings of literary works.

In this short story, Chekhov gives us a glimpse into the unadorned ordinariness of Olenka Semyonovna, a young woman who blindly devotes herself to the men in her life, molding her personality to suite their interest and opinions.

Considered one of his finest short stories, Leo Tolstoy compared The Darling’ to ‘a piece of lace’, like those woven by ‘old maids,’ who ‘put their whole life, all their dreams of happiness, into their lace.’

At first glimpse The Darling may seem slight, but a hundred years later critics continue to debate if Olenka is an object of ridicule, pity or admiration.

For more information about the production visit www.thechekhovcollective.com

For more information about the venue visit www.redsandcastletheatre.com

PROOF OF VACCINATION ◾️ MASKS MANDATORY ◾️ HEPA FILTERED THEATRE

at The RED Sandcastle Theatre

922 Queen Street East, Toronto