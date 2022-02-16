- News
THE DARLING
Written by: Anton Chekhov
Performed by: Susan Coyne, Nancy Palk, David Storch
Directed by: Rena Polley
Presented by The Chekhov Collective
March 30 – April 2, 2022 @ 8pm
Tickets: $25
No other writer has evoked boredom, dreariness and ennui with such richly entertaining specificity as Anton Chekhov.
The Darling by Anton Chekhov is presented by The Chekhov Collective as part of their Page to Stage: Theatrical Readings of literary works.
In this short story, Chekhov gives us a glimpse into the unadorned ordinariness of Olenka Semyonovna, a young woman who blindly devotes herself to the men in her life, molding her personality to suite their interest and opinions.
Considered one of his finest short stories, Leo Tolstoy compared The Darling’ to ‘a piece of lace’, like those woven by ‘old maids,’ who ‘put their whole life, all their dreams of happiness, into their lace.’
At first glimpse The Darling may seem slight, but a hundred years later critics continue to debate if Olenka is an object of ridicule, pity or admiration.
For more information about the production visit www.thechekhovcollective.com
For more information about the venue visit www.redsandcastletheatre.com
PROOF OF VACCINATION ◾️ MASKS MANDATORY ◾️ HEPA FILTERED THEATRE
at The RED Sandcastle Theatre
922 Queen Street East, Toronto
