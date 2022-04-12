The Stand-Up Show with Mike Payne

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 12, 2022

Saturday, April 16 at Comedy Bar West (945 Bloor St. W.) at 7pm (6:30pm doors) with some of Canada’s finest stand-ups doing their darndest to make you laugh! These are some of the heavy hitters in comedy you should pay attention too… they are also ginger af with one honorary exception, haha! I’ve got the amazing Sprattacus aka Garrett Jamieson headlining with Cedric Newman, Rebecca Reeds, Evan Dubois and myself rounding out this rare gem of a show! comedybar.ca

Event Price - $25

Sat, Apr 16th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

