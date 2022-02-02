Do you like to get high, pig out and laugh your face off? So do we! And every Saturday in Leslieville, Puff Mama’s dispensing laughter and pizza at our fav spot Florenta! It’s The Laugh Dispensary! A new weekly comedy show in east end Toronto! Cannabis, pizza and comedy – the perfect threesome!

Join us at 9 pm every Saturday and we promise you a fresh crop of stand-up comedians and 3 different kinds of pizza! Let’s get high, pig out and laugh til pizza comes out of our noses haha! Located in a cosy room inside Florenta, a legal dispensary in Leslieville, this stellar stoner friendly show is guaranteed to be so much fun! We can’t toke inside, but we can out front, and they have great selection of cannabis products including cold THC/CBD drinks! Plus Florenta always has great specials!

Admission $20 and includes the show plus 2 slices of pizza and bottled water. Meat lovers and vegetarian options will be present.

Doors open 8:00pm. Pizza 8:30pm. Showtime 9pm! Seating is limited, advanced tix are HIGHLY recommended! Tix at: UndergroundComedy420.com. Check out our IG at @UndergroundComedy420 to find out the performers names posted at the beginning of every week!

About the producer: For 13 years Puff Mama ran the nefarious Underground Cafe/Comedy Club, bringing in the best 420 comedy in the Universe! Many many comedians called it home and their favourite place to hang. But after Covid forced us to close our doors, we’ve been supporting other venues! And we are going to bring you the best show with handpicked talent every Friday and Saturday night at Florenta! Different comedy lineup every week!