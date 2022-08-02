Readers' Choice 2021

The Laugh Dispensary

Aug 2, 2022

The Laugh Dispensary

10 10 people viewed this event.

Comedy show where we dispense laughs, in a dispensary! This is a pro comedy show! Featuring acts that have appeared on TV, at comedy festivals like Just For Laughs & Edinburgh Fringe and even toured the world!

This week we’ve got a whole crew of comics including:
– Olivia Stadler
– Ashwyn Singh
– Dena Jackson
– Mike Payne
– Liam Andres
– Marissa Gregoris
With your high host Puff Mama!

Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown is an alcohol-free venue, but we can smoke all the weed we want on their cozy little patio! They have great selection and ice cold THC drinks to cool you off! Grab a pre-roll and join us for the best laughs!

Thurs Aug 4th, 9 pm. Tix are $15 and space is limited!

If you miss this one, we have some other upcoming dates!
– Thu Aug 18 – $15
– Fri Aug 26 – $20

Check it all out at www.puffmama.ca/upcoming-shows

Additional Details

Location Address - 238 Carlton St

Event Price - $15.00

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 4th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Spiritleaf

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

