The Laugh Dispensary

Comedy show where we dispense laughs, in a dispensary! This is a pro comedy show! Featuring acts that have appeared on TV, at comedy festivals like Just For Laughs & Edinburgh Fringe and even toured the world!
This week we’ve got a whole crew of comics including:
– Olivia Stadler
– Ashwyn Singh
– Dena Jackson
– Mike Payne
– Liam Andres
– Marissa Gregoris
With your high host Puff Mama!
Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown is an alcohol-free venue, but we can smoke all the weed we want on their cozy little patio! They have great selection and ice cold THC drinks to cool you off! Grab a pre-roll and join us for the best laughs!
Thurs Aug 4th, 9 pm. Tix are $15 and space is limited!
If you miss this one, we have some other upcoming dates!
– Thu Aug 18 – $15
– Fri Aug 26 – $20
Check it all out at www.puffmama.ca/upcoming-shows
Location Address - 238 Carlton St
Event Price - $15.00