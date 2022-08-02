The Laugh Dispensary

Comedy show where we dispense laughs, in a dispensary! This is a pro comedy show! Featuring acts that have appeared on TV, at comedy festivals like Just For Laughs & Edinburgh Fringe and even toured the world!

This week we’ve got a whole crew of comics including:

– Olivia Stadler

– Ashwyn Singh

– Dena Jackson

– Mike Payne

– Liam Andres

– Marissa Gregoris

With your high host Puff Mama!

Spiritleaf in Cabbagetown is an alcohol-free venue, but we can smoke all the weed we want on their cozy little patio! They have great selection and ice cold THC drinks to cool you off! Grab a pre-roll and join us for the best laughs!

Thurs Aug 4th, 9 pm. Tix are $15 and space is limited!

If you miss this one, we have some other upcoming dates!

– Thu Aug 18 – $15

– Fri Aug 26 – $20

Check it all out at www.puffmama.ca/upcoming-shows