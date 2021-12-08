Sunday December 12th, the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) welcomes back one of our very favourite bands to our Molson Canadian Blues Sunday Series, The Legendary Castaways for the first time in nearly 2 years! That’s right, every second Sunday of the month, The Legendary Castaways will bring their 1960’s and 70’s American Blues and Rock to the Linsmore Tavern for Molson Canadian Blues Sunday Series! The Legendary Castaways have played at the Linsmore Tavern a number of times over the years and are definitely one of the real fan favourites because of their amazing live show! They are able to captivate the audience with their amazing musicianship and great set-list! We are so happy to have them perform their blues music every second Sunday of the month, as they are going to make this monthly show really fun!

The Legendary Castaways perform blues and rock hits (and not so hits) from the 60s and 70s. Some of their favourite artists include Johnny Winter, ZZ Top, Cream, Little Feat, Bill Withers, The Allman Brothers, The Band, and many more.The Legendary Castaways are:

Joel Krass (vocals, guitar) – Joel is a former RCA Recording Artist (Headstrong/bomb32) and full-time music seeker. When he’s not trolling the clubs to hear great local players, Joel plays a Gibson Les Paul Standard and uses Traynor and Roland amplifiers.

Ben Wilson (vocals, bass) – Ben is a former Warner Music (The Populars) recording artist with local roots in the rock, blues and country scene in Toronto. When he’s not holding it down with the Castaways, you can find him on tour with Canadian country workhorse, Mike Plume. Ben plays Ernie Ball and Fender guitars and Ampeg amplifiers.

Paul Domanski (drums) – Paul is a lifetime veteran of the Toronto indie music scene (The Darned, Zuul’s Evil Disco) with skills that span many genres (jazz, punk, rock, blues). Paul plays intoxicating champagne sparkle Gretch drums and uses Zildjan and Sabian cymbals.

The show starts at 7pm and there is a no cover.