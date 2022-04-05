Sunday April 10th, the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) welcomes back one of our very favourite bands to our Molson Canadian Blues Sunday Series, The Legendary Castaways!

That’s right, every second Sunday of the month, The Legendary Castaways will bring their 1960s and 70s American blues and rock to the Linsmore Tavern for Molson Canadian Blues Sunday Series! The Legendary Castaways have played at the Linsmore Tavern a number of times over the years and are definitely one of the real fan favourites because of their amazing live show! They are able to captivate the audience with their amazing musicianship and great set-list! We are so happy to have them perform their blues music every second Sunday of the month, as they are going to make this monthly show really fun!

The Legendary Castaways perform blues and rock hits (and not so hits) from the 60s and 70s. Some of their favourite artists include Johnny Winter, ZZ Top, Cream, Little Feat, Bill Withers, The Allman Brothers, The Band, and many more!

April 11 at 7 pm. No cover. Linsmore Tavern, 1298 Danforth. linsmoretavern.com