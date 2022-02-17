The Lion Heart, a tale from the age of legend, is a totally new and original opera about the most chivalrous King of the middle-ages – King Richard I the Lion Heart – who has been captured by the vengeful Duke Leopold of Austria, and imprisoned in the foreboding castle Dürnstein where he must compete in feats of strength with the oafish Walo, resist the affections of the fair Mirella, and survive a lion-hearted challenge. Can he endure long enough to be found by his loyal bard?

In the Lion Heart, culled from Medieval legend, Kyle McDonald conjures a tale in lush, classical poetry that ennobles, but also seems fresh and contemporary, with characters that we at once recognize in our lives today: the cheeky dare-devil, the sensitive soul, the braggart, and the overbearing parent. The English libretto is meticulously shaped to offer maximal drama with minimal bloat, and gallops with grace without sacrificing form as the heroic King is captured, imprisoned, and forced to confront a rabid lion ­– and the consequences of his own daring.

Corey Arnold’s score, arranged for 16 instruments, is carefully calibrated to offer the most expansive and flexible sound with the least effort, and draws on the most successful and far-reaching contemporary musical influences found in film and video games. With an astonishing sensitivity to the subtleties of the human love of melody and harmony, he’s created a soundscape that’s sure to leave audiences humming all the way home.

In English! And the World Premiere!

Mar 19 at 7:30 pm, Mar 20 at 5 pm.