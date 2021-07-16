This summer, Theatre on the Ridge brings a unique adaptation of C. S. Lewis’ beloved children’s classic, The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe to life.

With only a cast of two, and minimal set, props and costumes, the story of this beloved children’s classic is told through clever staging and engages the imaginations of audience of all ages. A heroic tale of love, faith, courage, giving, and the triumph of good over evil, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is a perfect production to introduce young audiences to the joy and magic of theatre. Directed by Theatre on the Ridge artistic director, Carey Nicholson, the cast of Frances Loiselle and Michael Williamson are familiar with creating magic on stage – audiences will remember them as Tinkerbell and Peter Pan from the Festival 2018 season. This production has been sponsored by Vos’ Independent. Graphic by Frances Loiselle.

Performances of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe by Theatre on the Ridge will be outdoors at Scugog Shores Museum and include a self-guided tour.

SHOWTIMES: Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1 at 1 pm and 3 pm

LOCATION: Scugog Shores Museum Village, 16210 Island Road, Port Perry.

TICKETS

$15+hst Adults, $10+hst Children, $35+hst Family (2 adults and 2 children).

Tickets must be purchased in advance from https://bit.ly/3wLpLIc or by contacting the museum.

For more information please contact:

Victoria Karakian, Assistant Curator, Scugog Shores Museum Village

museum@scugog.ca. // 905-260-2017