The Little Big Comedy Show

Dec 5, 2021

The Little Big Comedy Show gives you a taste of the best standup in Toronto. With a fresh lineup every week of both pro and emerging comedians, this is not a show to miss. Every Wednesday at Nothing Fancy.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-little-big-comedy-show-tickets-158258971845

December 8: Headlined by Che Durena and hosted by Joel Edmiston.

Featuring:

Will Attwood

Graeme Barrett

Brenton Huxtable

Laura McLean

Kali Williams

Additional Details

Location Address - 1185 Dundas St. W

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Wed, Dec 8th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Nothing Fancy

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

