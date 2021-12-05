- News
The Little Big Comedy Show gives you a taste of the best standup in Toronto. With a fresh lineup every week of both pro and emerging comedians, this is not a show to miss. Every Wednesday at Nothing Fancy.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-little-big-comedy-show-tickets-158258971845
December 8: Headlined by Che Durena and hosted by Joel Edmiston.
Featuring:
Will Attwood
Graeme Barrett
Brenton Huxtable
Laura McLean
Kali Williams
Location Address - 1185 Dundas St. W
Event Price - $10