The Little Big Comedy Show gives you a taste of the best standup in Toronto. With a fresh lineup every week of both pro and emerging comedians, this is not a show to miss. Every Wednesday at Nothing Fancy.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-little-big-comedy-show-tickets-158258971845

December 8: Headlined by Che Durena and hosted by Joel Edmiston.

Featuring:

Will Attwood

Graeme Barrett

Brenton Huxtable

Laura McLean

Kali Williams