17 people viewed this event.

17 17 people viewed this event.

The Luvmenauts album release w/ Marker Starling

Do Right Music presents

The Luvmenauts ‘In Space’ album release + Marker Starling

featuring

The Luvmenauts (Live)

Special guest: Marker Starling (Full band)

+ DJ John Kong & Jay NuFunk

April 15 at 9 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca