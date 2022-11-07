“If you’re a whore, I’m a whore.”

The Whore Store Presents… The (Man)whore Store. In celebration of no shave November The Whore Store has decided to tribute by doing an all male/masc presenting show of manwhores. Free Moustaches will be given out, as well as condoms & more.

Starring

Patrick Hakeem

Danton Lamar

Sebastian Fazio

Danny Martinello

Nik Sparxx (Sarah Ashby)

Hosted by A-MAN-Duh Custodihoe

Headlined by the legendary Kenny Robinson

Tickets $23 online, $25 at the door

Link for tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/the-whore-store