The (Man)whore Store

Nov 7, 2022

1 1 people viewed this event.

“If you’re a whore, I’m a whore.”

The Whore Store Presents… The (Man)whore Store. In celebration of no shave November The Whore Store has decided to tribute by doing an all male/masc presenting show of manwhores. Free Moustaches will be given out, as well as condoms & more.

Starring
Patrick Hakeem
Danton Lamar
Sebastian Fazio
Danny Martinello
Nik Sparxx (Sarah Ashby)

Hosted by A-MAN-Duh Custodihoe

Headlined by the legendary Kenny Robinson
Tickets $23 online, $25 at the door

Link for tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/the-whore-store

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Avenue

$23 online, $25 at the door

Date And Time

Wed, Nov 30th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

SoCap Comedy

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

