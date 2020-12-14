The Marshmallow Revue

Jane’s Party invites you into their authentic world, with a little bit of everything to enjoy—music, humour and their true personalities. Filmed at a family cottage in Gravenhurst, ON, in the span of one day and two nights, these 42 minutes exhibit a different angle of the band, offering deeper insight and more personal connection than listening to their records may allow. With just one camera, a small portable field recorder, and the use of lapel mics, Zach shares, “We tried to hide the audio gear as much as possible to allow the scenes to feel organic and earthly. We really wanted to leave the studio in the city and embrace the Muskoka wilderness.” Tom and Devon wrote the show in one hour; a general skeleton of the performances, locations with a loose storyline leaving room for improvisation and chance happenings that would capture the band in their natural element. Dec 16 at 6 pm. https://youtu.be/EWAhmO1n0T8