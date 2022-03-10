Toronto Film School will reimagine a Homer classic when its upcoming production of ‘The Odyssey’ hits the virtual stage this month.



Adapted and directed by Jonathan Whittaker, this 90-minute play features a cast of fifth-term Acting for Film, TV & the Theatre students.

Show times:

– Wednesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. (EST)

– Thursday, March 24 at 8 p.m. (EST)

– Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. (EST)

Tune in to any of the above performances, which will be livestreamed from Toronto Film Schools studios, here:

https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/theodyssey/