Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Odyssey

Mar 10, 2022

The Odyssey

2 2 people viewed this event.

Toronto Film School will reimagine a Homer classic when its upcoming production of ‘The Odyssey’ hits the virtual stage this month.
 
Adapted and directed by Jonathan Whittaker, this 90-minute play features a cast of fifth-term Acting for Film, TV & the Theatre students.

Show times:
– Wednesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. (EST)
– Thursday, March 24 at 8 p.m. (EST)
– Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. (EST)

Tune in to any of the above performances, which will be livestreamed from Toronto Film Schools studios, here:

https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/theodyssey/

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Wed, Mar 23rd, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to Sat, Mar 26th, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine