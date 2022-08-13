Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Pajama Jam!

Aug 13, 2022

The Pajama Jam!

6 6 people viewed this event.

A clash of the decades….honouring some of the most iconic moments in music and movement from the 90’s and 00’s.

More than just a dance show, join us for an immersive 360 dance experience featuring some of Toronto’s elite dance artists and choreographers.

As summer winds down, The Pajama Party is the perfect way to welcome the end of summer. Forget about dressing to the nines, come comfy, fun and playful with a stylish twist!

Tickets are available now. Limited booth and bottle packages are available.

Additional Details

Location Address - 722 College St, Toronto, ON M6G 1C4

Event Price - $50-$100

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 18th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Axis Club

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Dance

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine