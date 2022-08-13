The Pajama Jam!

A clash of the decades….honouring some of the most iconic moments in music and movement from the 90’s and 00’s.

More than just a dance show, join us for an immersive 360 dance experience featuring some of Toronto’s elite dance artists and choreographers.

As summer winds down, The Pajama Party is the perfect way to welcome the end of summer. Forget about dressing to the nines, come comfy, fun and playful with a stylish twist!

Tickets are available now. Limited booth and bottle packages are available.