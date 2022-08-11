The Pilgrim’s Way

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir concert. October 1 at 7:30 pm. $39.95. Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church, 427 Bloor West. tmchoir.org

Centred on Joby Talbot’s Path of Miracles, this concert explores the narrative of displacement, identity, and individual life’s journeys. Talbot’s masterwork for a cappella voices is a musical pilgrimage describing a journey on the Camino de Santiago. Through its four contrasting movements based on the main posts of the Camino (Roncesvalles, Burgos, León, and Santiago) the music leads the listener on a unique reflective experience.

Complemented by the work I Forgive by composer-in-residence Shireen Abu Khader, which tells the powerful story of Egyptian writer and activist Sarah Hejazi, this concert is a powerful celebration of the multiple journeys and identities that make up our communities.