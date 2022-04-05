Saturday April 16th is a big night at the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), as a band who we have booked two times over the last 2 years (but we have had to cancel due to the pandemic), will finally hit our stage! The Power Of Huey – A Tribute to the Music of Huey Lewis & The News, will hit our stage.

The original idea for the band started about 10 years ago when Simon Head (Bass/ backing vocals) and Mikey Hawdon (rhythm guitar) were in a Skype conversation. Simon noticed that Mikey was wearing a 3/4 sleeve Huey Lewis & the News shirt and gushed over how that was his first unchaperoned concert and how much the “Sports” album meant to him. Simon then suggested that they re-record that album at his Insight Recorders studio note for note and cut for cut. A week or two went by when Mikey called Simon saying he had learned all the drum parts and was ready to record. What started off as an extemporaneous remark began a project that never ended.

The show starts at 9:30pm. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door! You can buy tickets at linsmoretavern.com