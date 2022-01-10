The Princess Bride In Concert

- News
Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles—what more could you wish for! Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before, with the Orchestra performing Mark Knopfler’s unforgettable score live to picture.
Missing this cinematic concert experience would be INCONCEIVABLE!
© The Princess Bride Limited. All Rights Reserved
Lucas Waldin, conductor
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Fri, March 4, 2022 at 7:30pm
Sat, March 5, 2022 at 7:30pm
Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.
Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $55-$141
