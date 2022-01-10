Readers' Choice 2021

The Princess Bride In Concert

Jan 10, 2022

The Princess Bride In Concert

Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles—what more could you wish for! Experience one of the most beloved films of all time as never before, with the Orchestra performing Mark Knopfler’s unforgettable score live to picture. 
Missing this cinematic concert experience would be INCONCEIVABLE!

© The Princess Bride Limited. All Rights Reserved

Lucas Waldin, conductor
Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Fri, March 4, 2022 at 7:30pm
Sat, March 5, 2022 at 7:30pm

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.

Additional Details

Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $55-$141

Location ID - 560761

Date And Time

Fri, Mar 4th, 2022 @ 7:30 PM
to Sat, Mar 5th, 2022

Location

Roy Thomson Hall

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

