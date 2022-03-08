The Pro Show

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 8, 2022

33 33 people viewed this event.

Icebreakers Comedy presents a weekly showcase of the city’s top professional stand-up comics and touring headliners from around the world! Mar 10 at 9:30 pm, at Comedy Bar.

This week:

MC – Jeff Paul (JFL’s Roast Battle, JFL42)

Patrick Hakeem  (JFL42, NXNE)

Scott Faulconbridge (JFL, CBC’s The Debaters)

Jackie Pirico (JFL, Stand Up Show with Jon Dore)

Chris Robinson (JFL,SiriusXM Top Comic)

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 10th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

