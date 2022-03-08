The Pro Show

Icebreakers Comedy presents a weekly showcase of the city’s top professional stand-up comics and touring headliners from around the world! Mar 10 at 9:30 pm, at Comedy Bar.

This week:

MC – Jeff Paul (JFL’s Roast Battle, JFL42)

Patrick Hakeem (JFL42, NXNE)

Scott Faulconbridge (JFL, CBC’s The Debaters)

Jackie Pirico (JFL, Stand Up Show with Jon Dore)

Chris Robinson (JFL,SiriusXM Top Comic)

Follow us for show, tour & festival updates!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IcebreakersComedy

Instagram: www.instagram.com/icebreakerscomedy

Web: www.icebreakerscomedy.com