The Pro Show

Icebreakers Comedy presents a weekly showcase of the city’s top professional stand-up comics and touring headliners from around the world! April 14, 9:30 pm, $20. comedybar.ca
MC – Jeff Paul (JFL’s Roast Battle, JFL42)
Paul Haywood (Halifax Comedy Festival, Comedy Now!)
Marito Lopez (JFL, CBC’s New Wave of Standup)
Anjelica Scannura (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Anjelica’s 22-Minute Workout)
Hunter Collins (JFL’s Roast Battle, CBC’s The Debaters)
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20
