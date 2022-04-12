The Pro Show

Icebreakers Comedy presents a weekly showcase of the city’s top professional stand-up comics and touring headliners from around the world! April 14, 9:30 pm, $20. comedybar.ca

MC – Jeff Paul (JFL’s Roast Battle, JFL42)

Paul Haywood (Halifax Comedy Festival, Comedy Now!)

Marito Lopez (JFL, CBC’s New Wave of Standup)

Anjelica Scannura (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Anjelica’s 22-Minute Workout)

Hunter Collins (JFL’s Roast Battle, CBC’s The Debaters)

Follow us for show, tour & festival updates!

www.facebook.com/IcebreakersComedy

www.instagram.com/icebreakerscomedy

www.icebreakerscomedy.com