Apr 12, 2022

The Pro Show

11 people viewed this event.

Icebreakers Comedy presents a weekly showcase of the city’s top professional stand-up comics and touring headliners from around the world! April 14, 9:30 pm, $20. comedybar.ca

MC – Jeff Paul (JFL’s Roast Battle, JFL42)
Paul Haywood (Halifax Comedy Festival, Comedy Now!)
Marito Lopez (JFL, CBC’s New Wave of Standup)
Anjelica Scannura (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Anjelica’s 22-Minute Workout)
Hunter Collins (JFL’s Roast Battle, CBC’s The Debaters)

Thu, Apr 14th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

