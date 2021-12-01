The Purge: Winter Is Coming

Readers' Choice 2021

Even the safest comedians have their nasty little jokes tucked away in the margins of their notebooks. Material that is too filthy or offensive to bring to the stage.
Comic Sans After Dark presents: The Purge For one night only, nothing is illegal. Six specially-curated comedians get to indulge their dark side without consequence. Witness the birth of a Canadian comedy tradition.
***The Purge will not be televised. Virtual tickets are not being offered for this event. No cell phones, photography, or recording will be permitted during the show***

945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

25.00

Sat, Dec 11th, 2021 @ 11:00 PM
Sun, Dec 12th, 2021 @ 12:30 AM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
