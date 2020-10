Join Kelsey Verzotti, Joel Cumber, and Georgia Bennett for an evening of songs, silliness, and a hint of spook. All performed live and streamed into your living room. The private access link will stay live for 72 hours after the show. A portion of proceeds are being donated to Diva Day. Oct 28 at 7:30 pm. $15.https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/quarantrio-tickets-124925239755