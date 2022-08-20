The Return of Ma’am, You’re Making a Scene!

That’s right! After a more than TWO year hiatus, your favourite all-female-identifying improv show is back!

This is a PWYC event with proceeds going to Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto. https://nwrct.ca/

The Native Women’s Resource Centre of Toronto provides a safe and welcoming environment for all Aboriginal women and their children in the Greater Toronto Area. Our programs fall under six broad categories: Housing, Families, Advocacy, Employment, Education, and Youth. We also host a variety of Cultural Activities for our clients and the general public, including the annual Minaake Awards, Sisters In Spirit Vigil, and Winter Solstice. We honour the vision of our founders as we support urban Aboriginal women and children from all walks of life. We build self-sufficiency and develop collective capacity to make positive change. We provide individual support, group programming, and cultural initiatives.