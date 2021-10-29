The Roast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sebastian Fazio presents: The Roast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Come see Toronto’s top comedians dress up as your favorite Avengers and absolutely annihilate the MCU!

This time, the battle isn’t one with magic powers or Hulk smashes. No – THIS TIME its an absolute bloodbath of verbal violence! Afterwards,Thanos will wish he only made himself disappear.

Note: there’s TWO vicious shows in store for you to feature even more heroes. November 17 and 24, both with completely different lineups!

MC’d by Hamilton’s best roast master Gerry Hall as Stan Lee and featuring:

Sam Burns as Iron Man

Tex Eknes as Hulk

Andrew Ivimy as Captain America

Ryan Horwood as Thor

Hannah Lawrence as Black Widow

Ben Stager as Vision

Derek Forgie as Rocket Raccoon

Mike Maratis as Doctor Strange

Daniel Shaw as Ant Man

Sebastian Fazio as Spider Man

Kalina Hada-Lemon as Captain Marvel

Sebastian Chow as Shang-Chi

Everardo Ramirez as Hawkeye

Scott Faulconbridge as the Watcher

Sandra Battaglini as Aunt May

And many, many more heroes and surprise guests!