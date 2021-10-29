- News
Sebastian Fazio presents: The Roast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
Come see Toronto’s top comedians dress up as your favorite Avengers and absolutely annihilate the MCU!
This time, the battle isn’t one with magic powers or Hulk smashes. No – THIS TIME its an absolute bloodbath of verbal violence! Afterwards,Thanos will wish he only made himself disappear.
Note: there’s TWO vicious shows in store for you to feature even more heroes. November 17 and 24, both with completely different lineups!
MC’d by Hamilton’s best roast master Gerry Hall as Stan Lee and featuring:
Sam Burns as Iron Man
Tex Eknes as Hulk
Andrew Ivimy as Captain America
Ryan Horwood as Thor
Hannah Lawrence as Black Widow
Ben Stager as Vision
Derek Forgie as Rocket Raccoon
Mike Maratis as Doctor Strange
Daniel Shaw as Ant Man
Sebastian Fazio as Spider Man
Kalina Hada-Lemon as Captain Marvel
Sebastian Chow as Shang-Chi
Everardo Ramirez as Hawkeye
Scott Faulconbridge as the Watcher
Sandra Battaglini as Aunt May
And many, many more heroes and surprise guests!
Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave, Second Floor
Event Price - $20