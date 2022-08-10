The Sassy Circus

Come join us for a fun filled evening of chills, thrills, and skills as we feature some incredible and hilarious circus acts. Not only that, we are featuring some of Toronto’s best burlesque performers. Your headliner is the Tiro Golden Boys, an act that you will not want to miss!

Best of all, it’s at the Rec Room so not only can you enjoy the show on their state-of-the-art stage, you can come earlier and check out all the awesome arcades and games too.

September 9 at 7 pm. $19 in advance or $25 at the door. We are able to keep prices low due to the generosity of the Rec Room and their support for local artists.

Your performers are:

Tiro Golden Boys: An incredible trio from Niagara Falls, this is an act you will not want to miss. Their act include 3 person juggling, an unbelievable hand balancing display, and a rolla rolla act that you need to see to believe!

Angel Sing: An aerials circus performer who will amaze and hypnotize you with her graceful movements and incredible athletic feats on the silks and rings.

Pastel Supernova: One of Toronto’s best burlesque acts. She has a huge following, and you’ll see why!

Xpectaculo: A mime clown act that will get everyone laughing and cheering.

Daddy Red: A sword swallower who’s amazed audiences all over the world. Are you brave enough to watch?