Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Second City: Welcome Back To The Future

Mar 29, 2022

The Second City: Welcome Back To The Future

19 19 people viewed this event.

The future is finally here…and we’re ready to laugh!  Join actual humans in an actual theatre having actual fun as we toast being all together again. From improv games to classic sketches to sizzling satire, this experience is a great way for us all to laugh our way into the new normal.  Welcome back to The Second City!

Runs March 29-May 1. $30-$58. Comedy Bar Danforth, 2800 Danforth. comedybar.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 2800 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4C 1M1

Event Price - $30-$58

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 29th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sun, May 1st, 2022

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine