The Second City: Welcome Back To The Future

The future is finally here…and we’re ready to laugh! Join actual humans in an actual theatre having actual fun as we toast being all together again. From improv games to classic sketches to sizzling satire, this experience is a great way for us all to laugh our way into the new normal. Welcome back to The Second City!

Runs March 29-May 1. $30-$58. Comedy Bar Danforth, 2800 Danforth. comedybar.ca