The Secret Garden Show – Immersive Ritual Performance

A Ritual Theatre of Sacred Erotic Energy

On Oct 12th, 13th, and 14th we journey through the Secret Garden Labyrinth.

Experience the magic of Eden returned.

And come with us as we slip into another dimension, just inside this one.

What delights await you?

Walk the Labyrinth to find out.

Ritual Theatre takes participants on a journey to experience the different faces and facets of themselves through the mythic adventures of monsters and heroes, gods and goddesses, angels and demons.

Join us on this journey.

Tickets by application through www.secretgarden.show

This experience is for anyone who wants to:

Be up close to Feminine power and learn from it

Learn the codes for igniting Feminine desire

Sharpen their Masculine mastery

Witness these ancient energies in their rightful relationship

Open their heart and mind

Deepen their connection to source

Be initiated into ancient mysteries

Experience Heaven on Earth