The Secret Garden Show – Immersive Ritual Performance

A Ritual Theatre of Sacred Erotic Energy
On Oct 12th, 13th, and 14th we journey through the Secret Garden Labyrinth.
Experience the magic of Eden returned.
And come with us as we slip into another dimension, just inside this one.
What delights await you?
Walk the Labyrinth to find out.
________________________________________
Ritual Theatre takes participants on a journey to experience the different faces and facets of themselves through the mythic adventures of monsters and heroes, gods and goddesses, angels and demons.
Join us on this journey.
Tickets by application through www.secretgarden.show
________________________________________
This experience is for anyone who wants to:
Be up close to Feminine power and learn from it
Learn the codes for igniting Feminine desire
Sharpen their Masculine mastery
Witness these ancient energies in their rightful relationship
Open their heart and mind
Deepen their connection to source
Be initiated into ancient mysteries
Experience Heaven on Earth
Location Address - 1980 St. Clair W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Starting at $200
Location ID - 562123