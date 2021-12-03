Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Secret Santa Roast

Dec 3, 2021

The Secret Santa Roast

9 9 people viewed this event.

It’s Secret Santa with a FIERY twist.

Toronto’s rising comedy stars all get their turn in the hot seat to get viciously and hilariously roasted by one of their peers- they just won’t which one it is until they take the stage!

Get out of the cold, warm up with these sick burns. Dec 20 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Mon, Dec 20th, 2021 @ 8:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine