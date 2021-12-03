The Secret Santa Roast

- News
It’s Secret Santa with a FIERY twist.
Toronto’s rising comedy stars all get their turn in the hot seat to get viciously and hilariously roasted by one of their peers- they just won’t which one it is until they take the stage!
Get out of the cold, warm up with these sick burns. Dec 20 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca
