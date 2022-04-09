The Semi-Triumphant Return of Charlie Demers

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 9, 2022

After a long pandemic break, Vancouver’s Charlie Demers returns to Toronto for an intimate one-night show at the Comedy Bar. A regular favourite on CBC radio’s The Debaters, and one of the stars of two Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series, ‘Beat Bugs’ & ‘The Last Kids on Earth,’ Charlie is a Juno-nominated stand-up not to be missed.

Limited seating! Hosted by the brilliant Julie Kim.

$20 online, $23 on the door.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St. W

Event Price - 20

Date And Time

Fri, Apr 15th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

