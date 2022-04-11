The Semi-Triumphant Return of Charlie Demers

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 10, 2022

After a long pandemic break, Vancouver’s Charlie Demers returns to Toronto for an intimate one-night show at the Comedy Bar. A regular favourite on CBC radio’s The Debaters, and one of the stars of two Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series, ‘Beat Bugs’ & ‘The Last Kids on Earth,’ Charlie is a Juno-nominated stand-up not to be missed.

Limited seating! Hosted by the brilliant Julie Kim. April 15 at 8:30 pm. $20-$23. Comedy Bar, 945 Danforth. comedybar.ca.

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street W, Toronto ON M6H 1L5

Event Price - $20 online, $23 on the door

Fri, Apr 15th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

