NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Show

The Show

The Show

by
15 15 people viewed this event.

Online comedy featuring DJ Marisa Grant and comedians Brendan D’Souza, Nour Hadidi, Surer Deria and Tiyawnda. Hosted by: Anasimone. May 27 at 8 pm. https://artery.is/showcases/the-showisback

(50 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2021-05-27 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-05-27 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.