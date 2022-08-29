The Six Pac Challenge: An Improv Show

- News
The Six Pac Challenge returns to the Social Capital Theatre!
Five troupes! Five Formats! All building to an epic final set, build on-the-spot by our Clownproviest Special Guest yet, Isaac Kessler (2-MAN NO-SHOW, Toronto & Edmonton Fringe 2022)
Featuring splendid troupe performances by Carl Jung Sheldon, Souper Freaks, Tom Hollandaise, Little Mix Sunshine and Einstein’s Secret!
Hosted by the guy who might just need a Six Pac before Back-to-School, Kirk McCullough!
Event Price - $10 General/PWYC for Performers