The Slaughter Brothers Dime Circus

Aug 15, 2022

The Slaughter Brothers Dime Circus

When the members of a tattered and tired travelling circus are forced to improvise after their boss unceremoniously fires most of the cast, the play transplants its audience from a dusty carnival to a surreal world of fantasy, retribution, and world-ripping horror. 

Bugs Bunny meets Guillermo del Toro.

Opens August 25 and runs through September 11, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 7 pm.

Tickets: $20 – www.slaughterbros.eventbrite.com

September 1 and 8 – Pay What You Can

St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 651 Dufferin Street above Dundas West.

Rated 14+ Not suitable for Children

Location Address - 651 Dufferin Street, Toronto

Event Price - $20

Thu, Aug 25th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sun, Sep 11th, 2022

Concert or Performance

Theatre
 
