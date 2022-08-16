The Slaughter Brothers Dime Circus

- News
When the members of a tattered and tired travelling circus are forced to improvise after their boss unceremoniously fires most of the cast, the play transplants its audience from a dusty carnival to a surreal world of fantasy, retribution, and world-ripping horror.
Bugs Bunny meets Guillermo del Toro.
Opens August 25 and runs through September 11, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 7 pm.
Tickets: $20 – www.slaughterbros.eventbrite.com
September 1 and 8 – Pay What You Can
St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 651 Dufferin Street above Dundas West.
Rated 14+ Not suitable for Children
