The Solidaridad Strings

Afternoon of tango for string orchestra, featuring new music by contemporary Argentinian and Canadian composers, with special performances by bandoneonist, Heyni Solera, and Latin Jazz artist, Valeria Matzner. Nov 14 at 4 pm. $25. 918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & The Arts, 918 Bathurst. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/192786127497

Solidaridad Tango is the only all-woman, diversity-affirming tango ensemble in North America. We invite you to be part of a journey that celebrates the talents of women, and fosters diversity and equity in the arts.

Seating is on a first-come-first-served basis at 918 Bathurst St; please arrive early to complete health check and be prepared to show proof of double vaccination at the door.