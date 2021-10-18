Delve into an interactive live theatrical adventure inspired by Dante’s Inferno and Homer’s The Odyssey. Immerse yourself in an epic world that blurs the line between reality and fiction.

The Spectators’ Odyssey – o dell’Inferno is an immersive, contemporary multimedia theatrical experience that takes the audience behind the scenes of two of Toronto’s most iconic buildings, making the audience the central character in the narrative they experience.

Inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey and Dante’s Inferno, the terms ‘Odyssey’ and ‘Inferno’ are used as metaphors and re-imagined to be two distinct epic journeys for the audience: BLUE and RED. In BLUE, audiences voyage through the remote parts of the backstage areas of the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, rediscovering what it means to be a “spectator”. In RED, audiences venture through the streets of the surrounding neighbourhood, finding themselves inside the St. Lawrence Market after-hours – a place of exchange where worlds meet through stories.