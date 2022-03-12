Friday March 25th, all you Stevie Ray Vaughan fans and blues fans this is the night for you, as the Linsmore Tavern welcomes back one of our favourite bands, The Stevie Ray Vaughan Experience – Canada’s Premier Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble! The Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is considered one of the top 30 Blues venues in all of Canada, so it only makes sense for The Stevie Ray Vaughan Experience to play our stage!

The Stevie Ray Vaughan Experience has been playing all over the Greater Toronto Area. After receiving rave reviews, accompanied by many encore bookings on the club circuit, the band is climbing its way up to larger venues and festivals throughout Southern Ontario.

The band is currently focusing on greater exposure through festivals and casinos throughout North America but they still frequent local hot spots throughout the Toronto area. Recent successful festival performances include The Country & Blues Festival in Burlington and the annual South Side Shuffle Blues & Jazz Festival in Port Credit.

The music is high energy and very danceable. All of SRV’s major hits have been carefully selected to keep everyone’s attention from start to finish. Toes will be tapping and feet will be dancing!

A full night of entertainment from The Stevie Ray Vaughan Experience includes:

Pride & Joy / Cold Shot / Voo Doo Chile / Little Wing / Crossfire / Tightrope / Couldn’t Stand The Weather / House Is Rocking / Empty Arms and many more including Stevie’s rendition of Stevie Wonder’s Superstition, rockin’ Buddy Guy tunes, and Jimi Hendrix monster hits such as Manic Depression and Purple Haze. Finally, a full set ofZZ Top whom also had an impact on Stevie’s career.

Tickets for this show are now on sale and are only $8 in advance, $10 at the door! You can purchase the tickets at the bar or at www.linsmoretavern.com