The T.O.ZoomShoom has been making people laugh and raising money for local Toronto charities – and this show will be no different. This show will be donating funds to The Canadian Environmental Law Association.

Our lineup of gifted, gorgeous, gracious comedians includes:

Charlotte Davie, Andrea Holz, Tom Craig, Layney La Rose, Marc Hallworth, Alice Rose, Evan Klim and Kelly Zemnickis.

With your usual humdrum host Ross Hammond, and the inimitable, incorrigible Alanna McConnell in the booth.

Can’t make it out in person? Have no fear – we are also going to be streaming it live to a private Zoom meeting. Because Zoom is where we started, and we’re NOT changing our name. If you would prefer to attend virtually, please find tickets to attend the Zoom Show HERE.