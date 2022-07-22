Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 22, 2022

10 10 people viewed this event.

The T.O.ZoomShoom RETURNS!

With a lineup of incredible comedians ready to take the stage at Comedy Bar – on a mission to use Comedy to support our Community!

How you ask? Every month, The T.O.ZoomShoom chooses a different Toronto charity to support. And this July we are raising funds for The Centre for Equity Rights in Accommodation (The CERA)! So just by attending, your ticket will be supporting a worthy cause!

But who are the comedic icons who will be entertaining you? Gems, heroes, and Canadian Comedy Legends, every one!

We have;

Freddy Jan
Linda Camacho
Steve Mann
Jay Freeborn
Sima Sepehri (The Hardy Boys!)
Angelica Scannura (Winnipeg Comedy Festival!)
and Allie Pearse! (Just For Laughs! Letterkenny!)

With your host – Ross Hammond!

July 25 at 9 pm. Tickets are $15 online, or $20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15 online / $20 at door

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Mon, Jul 25th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

