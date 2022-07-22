The T.O.ZoomShoom RETURNS!

With a lineup of incredible comedians ready to take the stage at Comedy Bar – on a mission to use Comedy to support our Community!

How you ask? Every month, The T.O.ZoomShoom chooses a different Toronto charity to support. And this July we are raising funds for The Centre for Equity Rights in Accommodation (The CERA)! So just by attending, your ticket will be supporting a worthy cause!

But who are the comedic icons who will be entertaining you? Gems, heroes, and Canadian Comedy Legends, every one!

We have;

Freddy Jan

Linda Camacho

Steve Mann

Jay Freeborn

Sima Sepehri (The Hardy Boys!)

Angelica Scannura (Winnipeg Comedy Festival!)

and Allie Pearse! (Just For Laughs! Letterkenny!)

With your host – Ross Hammond!

July 25 at 9 pm. Tickets are $15 online, or $20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.