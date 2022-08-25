The T.O.ZoomShoom is proud to be back at Comedy Bar, using Stand Up Comedy to raise money for Toronto charities and causes!

This month, we are going to be raising money for The University Health Network Foundation! It’s no secret that our frontline workers and our healthcare system has been pushed to its breaking point over the past few years, and we want to do our part to help them with crude humour and stupid jokes.

So the cause is amazing, but are our comics? Of COURSE they are!

We have

Joey Crewe

Shawna Blain

Manny Mangat

Charlotte Davie

Sebastian Chow

Rush Kazi

And the entire night is hosted by Ross Hammond!

We’ve got Comedy, we’ve got a worthy cause, and all you need to do is bookyour tickets to be a part of something momentous!

Tickets are a steal at $15 online, or $20 at the door – so book in advance!