Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The T.O.ZoomShoom!

Aug 25, 2022

The T.O.ZoomShoom!

4 4 people viewed this event.

The T.O.ZoomShoom is proud to be back at Comedy Bar, using Stand Up Comedy to raise money for Toronto charities and causes!

This month, we are going to be raising money for The University Health Network Foundation! It’s no secret that our frontline workers and our healthcare system has been pushed to its breaking point over the past few years, and we want to do our part to help them with crude humour and stupid jokes.

So the cause is amazing, but are our comics? Of COURSE they are!

We have
Joey Crewe
Shawna Blain
Manny Mangat
Charlotte Davie
Sebastian Chow
Rush Kazi

And the entire night is hosted by Ross Hammond!

We’ve got Comedy, we’ve got a worthy cause, and all you need to do is bookyour tickets to be a part of something momentous!

Tickets are a steal at $15 online, or $20 at the door – so book in advance!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $15 Online / $20 at Door

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 29th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine