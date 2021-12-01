After being the very first band to play in front of an audience in almost 2 years, the Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation is making a very quick turnaround and will be returning to the Linsmore Tavern’s (1298 Danforth Ave). stage on Monday December 6.

The TWAC was the most popular monthly residency show at the Linsmore Tavern prior to the Lockdown and has been captivating audiences at at the Linsmore since 2014! Always performing to a packed house, the Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation absolutely killed it at the Linsmore Tavern’s re-opening show and we wanted to get them back real soon! Featuring Marty Morin, The Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation (TWAC) comprise of some of the best musicians in all of Toronto coming together for their love of Tom Waits and paying tribute to him and his music. Arrive early for a good seat, because all of their shows have been at capacity and there are not many seats! The show starts at 8pm, there is no cover. This is the best show you will find in Toronto on a Monday night.