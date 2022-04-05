Monday April 18th, The Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation returns to our stage, back for their regular monthly slot, which is the 3rd Monday of the month! The TWAC was the most popular monthly residency show at the Linsmore Tavern prior to the lockdown and has been captivating audiences at the Linsmore since 2014!

Always performing to a packed house, the Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation always delivers a top level show and really has created quite a following! Featuring Marty Morin, The Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation (TWAC) comprise of some of the best musicians in all of Toronto coming together for their love of Tom Waits and paying Tribute to him and his music! Arrive early for a good seat, because all of their shows have been at capacity and there are not many seats! The show starts at 8pm, there is no cover!

www.linsmoretavern.com