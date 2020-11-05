The Tranquility Generator

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Tranquility Generator

Nanotopia (artists, Tosca Terán & Andrei Gravelle) have created a livestream generative music piece. You can tune into their youtube channel and either crank up the volume and hear floor shaking bass or have it play quietly in the background as an alternative soundtrack to life. Take a moment when you can. Slow down. Nov 5-8.

https://youtu.be/R0MuRVv8wwk

As a generative piece, it should play with no human intervention and the mathematics suggest it will never repeat.

Instruments include 3 Moog mother32’s, Doepfer A111-5, Erica synths black wavetable VCO and make noise 0-coast, fractal sequencer.

@nanotopia_net
@MothAntler
@Nanotopian

Virtual Event

 

2020-11-05 @ 12:30 AM
2020-11-08 @ 12:30 AM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

